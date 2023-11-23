BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed on Thursday in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Around 7 p.m., police said they found a man with a stab wound near Alabama Avenue and Belmont Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a suspect was seen leaving in an unknown direction and the investigation is ongoing.

