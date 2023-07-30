BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station Saturday night, police said.

Authorities found the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen near the Mobil gas station at 1921 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood at around 11:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

