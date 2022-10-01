BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died Friday after he was slashed in the neck while on board a subway train in Brooklyn, police said.

Tommy Bailey, 43, got into an argument with a man while riding a southbound L train near the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. The unidentified suspect attacked Bailey and then ran off, police said.

Bailey, a Canarsie resident, was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police asked the public for help in finding the suspect. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).