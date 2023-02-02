CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attending a family member’s funeral was gunned down outside the service in Brooklyn Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Investigators believe Tyrone Johnson, 40, was the intended target when he was shot in front of Grace Funeral Chapels on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m., sources said. Johnson was struck in the torso and taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).