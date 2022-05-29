BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died on Sunday after he was shot and stabbed in a Brooklyn public housing building, police said.

Waleek Watford, a Queens resident, was found in a Sutter Avenue building with a gunshot wound to left shoulder and torso along with stab wounds to his lower back, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the attacker.

Watford was the second man killed in Brooklyn on Sunday. A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck and leg around 12:20 a.m. in East Flatbush, officials said. Police found Donovan Davy unconscious and unresponsive at the corner of East 35 Street and Church Avenue. Davy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Three people also suffered wounds in a Brownsville shooting early Sunday, officials said. Two men and a woman were injured.

