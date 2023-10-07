BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in the Brooklyn overnight, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 68 Lafayette Ave. around 2:12 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers discovered a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

