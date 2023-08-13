BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the chest in the lobby of a Brooklyn NYCHA building early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities found Dawuand Darrien, 29, with a gunshot wound to the chest at the Vernon Houses on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Darrien, a Pennsylvania resident, was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

