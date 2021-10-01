Authorities were on scene after a man was fatally shot in a Sunset Park apartment (Citizen app)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot and killed in the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment Friday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the lobby of an apartment in the vicinity of 46th Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Jorge Sanango with a gunshot to his chest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The arrests have been made.

The shooting comes a violent afternoon in the borough.

Around 2 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of a Brooklyn high school in Brownsville.

About one hour later, a 16-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot near a playground in Gowanus. Police believe she was not the intended target, and the suspects fled.

Several neighborhoods away, a man shot near the Barclays Center following a vehicle collision, police said.