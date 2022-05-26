EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot dead inside a building in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting inside a building in the vicinity of Montauk and Hegeman avenues, according to officials. Officers found Tristan Templeman, 22, with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the deadly shooting have been made.

