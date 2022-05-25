CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a Brooklyn man in the chest Wednesday.

A 911 caller reported shots in front of a Stillwell Avenue business about 4:01 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Rasard Deas with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).