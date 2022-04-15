BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police found a man with multiple bullet wounds at a Brooklyn playground Friday night.

The victim was found about 6:38 p.m. at 1405 Atlantic Avenue, which houses St. Andrew’s Playground. The 20-year-old man had multiple wounds to his torso, police said.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being transported by EMS. His identity has not been released by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).