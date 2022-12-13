BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man accused of manslaughter allegedly said he hoped the 60-year-old victim would die, according to court papers.

Danny Quiles, 52, was arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 death of Arthur Fleschner. Quiles allegedly repeatedly punched Fleschner in the head on Dec. 4, then fled the scnee.

Fleschner was found on the sidewalk suffering head trauma, police said. He was rushed to a hospital. Officials determined he’d suffered multiple facial fractures and bleeding to the brain.

Quiles was arraigned on charges of assault in the first degree, manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and assault in the third degree. Bail was $300,000 cash or $400,000 bond or $500,000 partially secured bond.