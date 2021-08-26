Photo of a man accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl on a Brooklyn MTA bus on Aug. 18, 2021. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man is accused of exposing himself to a young girl on a city bus as it rode through Brooklyn earlier in August, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 aboard an MTA B15 bus traveling on Buffalo Avenue in the Crown Heights section.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old girl was riding the bus when the unidentified man exposed his penis and began masturbating in front of her.

The man remained on the bus after the girl exited, continuing on to parts unknown, police said.

The NYPD released the above photo snapped of the suspect, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).