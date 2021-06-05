Man dies in police custody in Brooklyn after DWI arrest: NYPD

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A man who was arrested for alleged drunk driving died on Friday after police found him unresponsive in his holding cell in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

John Greico, 65, was arrested on Thursday around 10 p.m. after officers responding to a 911 call of a reckless driver near Bay 14th Street and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach discovered him drunk behind the wheel, police said Saturday morning.

Greico was taken into custody for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to a hospital, where he was tested and treated, according to police.

After he was discharged from the hospital around 1:25 a.m. Friday, police took Greico to the 62nd Precinct for processing. He was found unresponsive in his cell with no signs of trauma around 5p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers tried to revive Greico until EMS arrived and took over the effort, according to the NYPD. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m., police said.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division launched an investigation.