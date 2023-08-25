EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man who was shot in the head in Brooklyn earlier this week has died, police said Friday.

Abdolaye Ba, 24, of Brooklyn, was shot at 640 Blake Ave. in East New York around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.

Ba was hospitalized in critical condition and died from his injuries on Thursday, police said.

NYPD officials said the shooting was gang related and started as a dispute. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

