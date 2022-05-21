CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man who participated in the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday died, officials said.

The 30-year-old runner collapsed after finishing the race, a spokesperson from the New York Road Runners said. He was taken by on-site medical staff to a hospital. Officials reported he was pronounced dead.

Aside from the man, six other people were taken to a hospital, according to the FDNY. Three had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other three had minor injuries.

New York Road Runners said they had medical staff on standby from start to finish throughout the racecourse. They also said they closely monitored weather conditions leading up to and during the race, with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to high 70s.

Officials have not determined the cause of death.