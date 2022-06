A passenger wearing a mask waits for the Q train in Brooklyn’s DeKalb Avenue subway station on Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A man died after he was dragged onto the tracks and struck by a subway train in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

The man, in his 30s, got his clothes caught in the door of a subway train before he was dragged onto the tracks and struck by an oncoming Q train just before midnight, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died early Thursday morning, police said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.