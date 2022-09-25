A man died and two other were injured in a shooting in Cypress Hills on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Citizen App)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the hospital, police said. His age is unknown.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and another male, 23, was struck in the left leg, police said. The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what sparked the gunfire, but officials said a group of people was standing at the location when a male suspect opened fire. The suspect fled the scene after the incident, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

