BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the back and a woman was injured when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the shooting at 1006 Atlantic Ave. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also shot in the elbow and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. There have been no arrests.

