BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot dead near a rehab facility in Brooklyn Sunday morning, according to police.

Police found 30-year-old Jose Flores with a gunshot wound to his torso within the vicinity of Tapscott Rehab Houses, officials said. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation by police is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time, according to authorities.

