BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after a residential fire broke out in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire in the basement of a home along Brighton Fifth Street near Ocean View Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the FDNY. The blaze quickly escalated to a second-alarm response, bringing 25 units and 110 fire personnel to the scene.

After FDNY personnel extinguished the fire, officers found a man unconscious and unresponsive within the home’s basement area, according to the NYPD. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by authorities is ongoing. The Fire Marshall is expected to determine the cause of the fire.