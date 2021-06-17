Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball

The NYPD Harbor Unit responds to a call for a man in the water of the East River on June 16, 2021. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK — According to police, a man died after jumping in the East River near Brooklyn’s Domino Park to retrieve a volleyball on Wednesday.

Authorities said the man was with a group that was playing volleyball nearby earlier in the day.

Police got a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a man in the water near the park in the Williamsburg neighborhood. There was also a volleyball floating in the water.

Harbor unit officers brought the man to shore and tried to revive him, officials said.

The 36-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.