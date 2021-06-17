Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball

Brooklyn

NYPD Harbor Unit responds to a man in the water of East River

The NYPD Harbor Unit responds to a call for a man in the water of the East River on June 16, 2021. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK — According to police, a man died after jumping in the East River near Brooklyn’s Domino Park to retrieve a volleyball on Wednesday.

Authorities said the man was with a group that was playing volleyball nearby earlier in the day.

Police got a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a man in the water near the park in the Williamsburg neighborhood. There was also a volleyball floating in the water.

Harbor unit officers brought the man to shore and tried to revive him, officials said.

The 36-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

