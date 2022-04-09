CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after he and another were hit during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn overnight Saturday, according to police.

The suspect drove up in front of an apartment complex along Bergen Avenue near Avenue L before firing multiple shots into the lobby of the building, authorities said. Two men sustained gunshot wounds — a 45-year-old to the ear and torso and a 38-year-old in the head.

Both victims were taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials reported the older man to be in stable condition and the other victim to be in critical condition.

On Sunday, Police said 38-year-old Kevin Alves succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and died.

Investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

