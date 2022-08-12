BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities.

The man somehow made his way into the garbage chute of the building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 4:05 a.m., officials said.

He then entered the compactor, where he was crushed, police said.

Someone call 911 after hearing the victim, authorities said, but by the time first responders arrived, it was too late. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not determined the man’s identity or whether he lived in the building as of Friday morning, but he was believed to have been in his 50s.

It also remains unclear why the man entered the garbage chute, but authorities said that criminality did not appear to be involved.