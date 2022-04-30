CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was killed when he was crushed between two parked cars on a street in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

A 46-year-old man was standing between two parked cars on East 89th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn, when an SUV crashed into a double-parked car, according to the NYPD. The crash caused the double-parked car to shift and pin the man between that car and another parked car. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody. Charges are pending, police said.