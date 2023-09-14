BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger choked a driver with a shoelace and took control of the car before hitting several vehicles and crashing into a fence in Brooklyn Friday, police said Thursday.

The suspect was riding in a white Ford van when he attacked the 56-year-old driver near Skillman and Kingsland avenues at around 4:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. During the struggle, the driver hung outside the door while the suspect took control of the van. The suspect then stuck several cars and crashed into a fence on Skillman Avenue, police said.

The perpetrator then got out of the van and ran southbound on Kingsland Avenue, police said. There have been no arrests.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

