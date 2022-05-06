CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been charged with slashing an NYPD officer in Coney Island, police said on Thursday.

Richard Paris, 57, got out of an SUV holding two large knives, one being 16 inches long with an 11-inch blade, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. When an officer from the nearby precinct saw the suspect, Paris charged toward the officer with one of the knives raised. An officer who arrived for backup gave the suspect several orders to drop his weapons, but he continued to charge at police. An officer fired four times and hit Paris twice.

During an “intense and prolonged” struggle between the suspect and officers in getting Paris to let go of the knives, an officer was sliced on the hand, according to officials. Both Paris and the injured officer were taken to a hospital for treatment. The knife-wielding suspect was taken into police custody.

The Brooklyn resident was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, attempted assault, menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.