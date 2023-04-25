Police said they have identified the man in the picture as Phillip Meyes, 45, of Brooklyn. (NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally beating and robbing a man outside a Dyker Heights deli last month, police said.

Philip Meyers, 45, allegedly attacked John Sarquiz, 55, outside the store on 13th Avenue near 73rd Street at around 8 p.m. on March 29, according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly punched Sarquiz from behind and kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious, police said.

Meyers then allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, who was seen withdrawing cash from an ATM machine prior to the incident, police said.

Sarquiz was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and died a few days later, police said.

Meyers was arrested Monday and charged with murder and robbery, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, according to court records.

Meyers previously spent 10 years in prison for a 1999 murder and was arrested eight more times after he was released in 2009, officials said.