BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is accused of killing and robbing a 61-year-old man in a drug-related incident in Brooklyn last year, police said Thursday.

Isaih James, 20, allegedly attacked Victor Vega on Lexington Avenue in Bedofrd-Stuyvesatnt on May 25, 2022, police said. NYPD surveillance video showed Vega walking on the sidewalk when the suspect punched him in the face. Vega then fell back and hit his head on a car door.

While Vega was unconscious on the ground, the suspect rummaged through his pockets, the video showed. Police said heroin was found at the scene.

Authorities found Vega lying on the ground with a head injury at around 8:30 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital but died on May 30, 2022, police said.

James was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and robbery, police said.