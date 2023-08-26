BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was arrested and charged after a woman was found dead in a pool of blood in the entryway of a Brooklyn apartment building.

Albert Jerido, 56, was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 58-year-old woman Friday night, according to the NYPD. The woman, who police have identified as Latanya Parker, lived in the building where her body was found.

Emergency crew pronounced the woman dead inside her home at 1625 Fulton Street on Tuesday, police said.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

