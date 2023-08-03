BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man to death near a Brooklyn NYCHA complex last month, police said Thursday.

Marquis Shiloh, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July 12 incident, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found Stephon Sinclair with multiple stab wounds to his legs near the Tompkins Houses on Park Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Police said Shiloh lives in the Tompkins Houses. His arraignment was pending, as of Thursday morning, according to public court records.

