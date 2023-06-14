WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Jordan Williams nodding ‘yes’ to reporters gathered outside the 90 NYPD precinct, acknowledging he acted in self-defense, Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old Queens man is accused of stabbing a fellow subway rider to death nearly 24 hours earlier.

“He was defending himself and others,” said criminal defense attorney Jason Goldman.

This is Williams’ first brush with the law, according to the NYPD. Goldman said he protected his girlfriend and others onboard the J train around 8 p.m.

Police said the 36-year-old man who died had been acting belligerent and violent.

“It’s very clear some action was necessary and justified at that time,” said Goldman.

The victim, Devictor Ouedraogo, had been experiencing homelessness and was an ex-con, according to state records.

Goldman believes this case is very similar to the controversial case involving Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely last month on the subway.

“He shouldn’t be a lost number going to Rikers Island like other people that look like him, young black kids. As opposed to Mr. Penny, who looks different.”

Transit crime is down by 7%, according to recent NYPD figures.

It’s still a top priority of the city and state to continue driving the numbers in that direction.

Something straphangers are also desperate to see because some still don’t feel it.

“You have to have eyes on the back of your head,” said rider Jesus Chavez.