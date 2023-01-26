HOMECREST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police have charged a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue on Wednesday, officials said.

Yossi Mayer, 42, was charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Mayer allegedly attempted to snatch the boy from a synagogue at 1848 East Seventh St. in Homecrest at around 9:10 a.m. before the mom stepped in at the doorway to prevent the abduction, according to the NYPD. Mayer fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

It remained unclear if there was a relationship between the suspect and the child.