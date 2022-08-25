WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was nabbed for a hate crime after he allegedly slapped a man wearing traditional Jewish clothing Monday in Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.

Carrington Maddox, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated harassment and hate crime-manacing, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was walking on Lynch Street at around 4:30 p.m. when Maddox allegedly slapped him on the face in an unprovoked attack, officials said. The suspect then fled on Harrison Street in an unknown direction.

Monday’s attack came just one day after two men, at least one of whom was also wearing traditional Jewish garb, were sprayed with a fire extinguisher in separate incidents in the neighborhood, authorities said. It also follows the recent vandalism of a Holocaust memorial in Sheepshead Bay with graffiti criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a crude, apparent attempt at Ukrainian.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating those incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).