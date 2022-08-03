BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a worker at a Brooklyn McDonald’s after the suspect’s mother complained about the cold fries, police said.

Michael Morgan is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon for shooting the 23-year-old worker in the neck at the fast food joint on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue on Monday evening, police said. The victim is listed in critical condition, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the charges in a tweet.

Morgan has prior arrests for assault on police, transit fraud, and grand larceny, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources told PIX11 News that the customer claimed her fries were cold and requested that the worker prepare a new batch. The worker, however, refused and insisted the fries the customer received were freshly made, sources said. The worker then escorted the customer out of the restaurant, according to sources.

During the exchange, the woman was on a FaceTime call with Morgan, who rushed over to the McDonald’s, allegedly carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, sources said. Morgan allegedly went behind the restaurant’s counter, smashed property, got into a shoving match with at least one employee, and refused to leave, sources said.

Meanwhile, the worker involved in the initial dispute over the cold fries left the restaurant, encountered the woman outside, and got into another argument with her, this time over her son’s conduct inside the fast food restaurant, sources said.

During that dispute, Morgan left the McDonald’s, saw the worker arguing with his mother, and allegedly got into a fistfight with him across the street from the restaurant, sources said. As the worker gained the upper hand, Morgan allegedly pulled out the gun and opened fire, sources said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).