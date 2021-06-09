Man charged in killing of retired NYPD officer trying to breakup fight: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man Tuesday in the shooting death of a retired NYPD officer, officials said.

Thomas Marrinan was killed in Brooklyn on Monday night when he tried to break up a fight. The NYPD charged Michael Soto with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in his death.

The former officer, 57, was shot in the chest. Another man’s arm was wounded in the shooting.

An argument inside a pizzeria led to the shooting, police said.

A 33-year-old man was involved in a verbal dispute with an 86-year-old man when Marrinan and a retired correction officer, 53, stepped in to help the 86-year-old man, police said.

The situation escalated into a physical confrontation and the former correction officer pulled out a gun and fired a round, striking both Marrinan and the 33-year-old man.

Marrinan had served as an NYPD transit officer and a PBA delegate, according to the NYPD Transit’s Twitter account.

The unit remembered him as someone who “left a positive and indelible mark during his years of service.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and funeral expenses.

