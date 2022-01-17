Man charged in Brooklyn sucker-punch attack on 79-year-old: NYPD

A man sucker-punched a 79-year-old on a Brookln street on Jan. 14, 2022, video of the incident shows. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a Brooklyn man who allegedly sucker-punched a 79-year-old in the head last week, the NYPD announced on Monday.

Disheem Riley, 29, was charged with assault and harassment in connection with the vicious attack, which was caught on video and shared by police over the weekend.

The assault happened around 12 p.m. Friday on Fourth Avenue, near Carroll Street on the border of Gowanus and Park Slope.

The suspect rode up on a motorized scooter and parked on the side of the road, surveillance video showed. He then walked over to the sidewalk, where the victim stood with a cane in one hand. The man looked around, wound up, and violently slammed the victim in the head with his fist, the video showed.

The victim fell to the ground and the suspect ran back to his scooter and took off. The victim was treated at the scene for a head injury, police said.

Warning some may find the video below disturbing and difficult to watch.