Man charged in antisemitic hate crime attack outside Brooklyn Foot Locker: NYPD

Brooklyn

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Brooklyn attack

Suspect in Brooklyn attack on Dec. 26, 2021 (NYPD)

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a Staten Island man in connection with an antisemitic hate crime attack in Brooklyn late last month, the NYPD announced on Tuesday.

Suleiman Othman, 27, allegedly walked up to Blake Zavadsky, 21, outside of a Foot Locker near 86th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge on Dec. 27, made anti-Jewish statements, and then attacked him, police said.

Zavadsky told PIX11 News he’d been planning to buy a new pair of sneakers that day. He was waiting outside the store while wearing an Israeli Defense Forces hoodie.

“He said I have five seconds to take it off or he’s going to punch me,” Zavadsky said about the attacker.

When Zavadsky refused, the attacker threw iced coffee on him and punched him.

“I blacked out,” Zavadsky said.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Fourth Avenue, police said. Zavadsky, who suffered a laceration, bruising, and swelling, was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Police charged Othman with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Winter weather advisory in effect as temperatures dip below freezing

Dangerous, icy conditions possible as temperatures dip

NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

‘No. 1 priority’: NYPD busts gangs in push to curb violence

Police shoot armed robber in Brooklyn

More Brooklyn

Crime

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Manhattan DA Bragg responds to pushback on prosecutorial decisions

Manhattan DA defends new policy on not prosecuting some crimes

Burger King employee, 19, fatally shot in East Harlem robbery

19-year-old Burger King cashier fatally shot in robbery

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter