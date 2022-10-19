BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man fired a gun several times in front of a Brooklyn nightclub last month, causing clubgoers to flee, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video discharging the weapon in front of club Made 21 at 231 South Fourth St. on Sept. 23 at around 4 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The footage shows the stocky man standing outside the club when he turns to walk away and reaches into his pocket for the gun. He then points the gun in the air and fires off a few shots, the video shows.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the suspect but a description was not provided.

