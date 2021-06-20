Man carjacks 73-year-old woman in Brooklyn with victim’s dog still inside: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with a carjacking and theft of a dog in Brooklyn on June 6, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A man carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Brooklyn earlier this month and took off with her dog still inside the vehicle, police said.

The suspect approached the victim’s 2008 red Honda while it was parked near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive around 1:15 p.m. on June 6, brandished a walking stick and opened the driver’s side door, according to police.

He then pulled the woman from the car, got into the driver’s seat and drove away with her toy poodle named Luna still inside, police said.

The victim received treatment at a hospital for a head injury and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).