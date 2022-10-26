A man allegedly broke into a gas station in Coney Island and stole around $5,000. (Credit: NYPD)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man broke into a gas station in Coney Island and stole around $5,000 on Monday, according to police.

Detectives said the suspect broke a glass window of a gas station near Cropsey Avenue and Hart Place at around 10 p.m. and made his way into the service center. He then broke into an office and took the cash before running off, police said.

The NYPD asked the public for help in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and blue gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).