BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are on the hunt for a man who broke into a woman’s home in Brooklyn and sexually assaulted her while she slept, authorities said Sunday.

The attack happened on Friday just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect entered the woman’s apartment, located near Middagh and Henry streets, went into her bedroom and assaulted her, police said.

When she woke up, the man took the victim’s wallet and ran from her apartment, authorities said. The victim was not physically injured, according to police.

The NYPD on Sunday released a sketch of the suspect.

