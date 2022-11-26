FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pair of police officers were assaulted on Friday while patrolling in Flatbush, NYPD announced Saturday.

A man was blocking traffic around Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Police said the man refused several requests to leave the street. When police tried to arrest the man for not following lawful order, the man started to get angry and got physical with the officers.

The man pushed both officers down and punched one in the face. He then ran south on Flatbush Avenue. The cop who had been punched had facial bruising and swelling, while the other officer was unharmed.

