BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An alleged robber who was already behind bars for stealing a Cartier bracelet was nabbed Monday for a fatal shooting in Brooklyn earlier this year, authorities said.

Tyress Blackman, 27, has been locked up at Rikers Island since late January in an unrelated robbery case when he was arrested for murder in a Jan. 15 shooting, police said. Blackman allegedly shot Rhondesia Moore, 44, from behind near 1491 Broadway in Canarsie at around 4:50 a.m, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The victim was struck in the neck and stomach and died at the hospital, police said. Blackman allegedly shot Moore in retaliation for another incident, according to the Daily News.

Blackman has been indicted on murder and weapons charges, according to a spokeswoman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. The defendant pleaded not guilty at a court appearance Monday and was sent back to jail, public records show. He is due back in court on Sept. 20.

Blackman was already being held at Rikers in connection to an armed robbery on Jan. 29 in Manhattan. Blackman allegedly met up with a 27-year-old man who was selling a Cartier bracelet and robbed him at gunpoint, police said. The incident occurred near 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Blackman was arrested the same day and charged with second-degree robbery in the case. He was being held on a $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond bail, according to public court records.