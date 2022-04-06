BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was beaten and robbed while using a MetroCard machine inside a subway station in New York City, the NYPD said.

On March 9, a 48-year-old man was using a MetroCard machine inside the 86th Street subway station in Brooklyn when a man came from behind and began punching and kicking him in the head and body, police said. The suspect stole the victim’s cellphone and fled the scene.

No words were exchanged between the suspect and the victim before the robbery, police said. The victim received medical treatment at the scene.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect, who is pictured below.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).