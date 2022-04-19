PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attempted to sexually assault a woman in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect followed the 29-year-old victim out of the Grand Army Plaza subway station at around 12:15 p.m., authorities said. He started to masturbate in front of the victim and forced her onto a bench where he attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing into Prospect Park through the Grand Army Plaza entrance.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).