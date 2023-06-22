The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect in an attempted rape at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on June 19, 2023. (PIX11)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman in Prospect Park in Brooklyn earlier this week, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened Monday around 9:15 p.m., NYPD officials said. A 27-year-old woman was walking inside Prospect Park near Dog Beach and Fallkill Falls when a man came up to her from behind and lifted up her skirt, according to police.

The man tried to pull down the victim’s underwear and pushed her to the ground, police said. The man then fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered minor cuts to her knees and feet but declined medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect is believed to be about 30 to 40 years old. He has a medium build and was possibly last seen wearing a white hat, according to police.

The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).