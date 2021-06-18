Man attacks 2 subway riders with a rock in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused in Brooklyn subway attack

Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking two subway riders with a rock on a Brooklyn train on Monday, June 14, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn — An unidentified assailant attacked two men with a rock as they rode the subway Monday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man was riding a northbound F train around 6:40 a.m. when the unknown man approached him and sparked an unprovoked verbal dispute.

The man took out a rock and struck the passenger in the head before striking another man, 52, in the head who was also riding the train, police said.

The attacker ran off the train at the Carroll Street station, fleeing to parts unknown, officials said.

The first victim was hospitalized with bruising to the head and knee, while the second victim was treated by EMS at the scene, according to police.

The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in the attack.

Authorities describe the suspect as in his mid 40s, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with a medium build, and last seen wearing a green shirt, black sweatpants, light-colored sneakers, black baseball cap, and carrying a black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

3 shot, 7 wounded in shootings across NYC

Violent night in NYC: 3 killed, 7 wounded in shootings across city

Dog owners ask city for dog run in Sunset Park

Mom reacts after being victim of racist rant

Brooklyn grandma needs repairs at NYCHA home, but says her tickets keep being closed

Stolen therapy dog returned after Brooklyn carjacking

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter