Man attacks 2 subway riders with a rock in Brooklyn: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking two subway riders with a rock on a Brooklyn train on Monday, June 14, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn — An unidentified assailant attacked two men with a rock as they rode the subway Monday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man was riding a northbound F train around 6:40 a.m. when the unknown man approached him and sparked an unprovoked verbal dispute.

The man took out a rock and struck the passenger in the head before striking another man, 52, in the head who was also riding the train, police said.

The attacker ran off the train at the Carroll Street station, fleeing to parts unknown, officials said.

The first victim was hospitalized with bruising to the head and knee, while the second victim was treated by EMS at the scene, according to police.

The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in the attack.

Authorities describe the suspect as in his mid 40s, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with a medium build, and last seen wearing a green shirt, black sweatpants, light-colored sneakers, black baseball cap, and carrying a black backpack.

