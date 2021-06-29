Man attacks employee during dispute at Brooklyn deli: police

Cops launched a search for a man seen on video attacking a deli employee in Brooklyn June 28, 2021 (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Cops have launched a search for a man seen on video attacking an employee at a Brooklyn deli Monday morning.

It happened around 8:16 a.m. inside the Moon Deli along Atlantic Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

The suspect got into a dispute with the 23-year-old employee, which later escalated into a physical altercation, cops said.

During the altercation, the suspect cut the employee on his back and neck with a knife, according to police.

The suspect fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital where police listed him in “stable condition.”

The suspect removed his shoes and began to fight with the employee as another man appeared to try and stop them, video surveillance shows.

