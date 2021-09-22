Cops are searching for the man (pictured) who allegedly punched another man and slashed his tire in the parking lot of a Key Food in Brooklyn Sept. 20 (NYPD)

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn — A man was assaulted after getting into an argument with another man in the parking lot of a Brooklyn supermarket Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. in front of a Key Food Supermarket located along Gerritsen Avenue near Avenue U in the Gerritsen Beach neighborhood, police said.

The 54-year-old victim parked his vehicle and got into a verbal dispute with an unknown man in the parking lot, police said.

The suspect then used an unknown sharp object to slash the rear passenger tire of the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

When the victim went to confront the suspect, he then punched the victim in the face while holding the sharp object, authorities said.

The suspect fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration to his face, police said.

